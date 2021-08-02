Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

NWBI opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162 shares of company stock valued at $16,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

