15,560 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $47.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

