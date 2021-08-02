Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 106 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Atrion by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atrion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atrion by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $628.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $612.66. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

