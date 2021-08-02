Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $710,000 Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNEX. FIL Ltd increased its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in StoneX Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,753,551. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

SNEX opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.