Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock Position Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,852 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Steelcase worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE SCS opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.