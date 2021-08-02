Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $17,290,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $10,417,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $9,882,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $9,111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $7,313,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21.

