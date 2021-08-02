Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $17,290,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $10,417,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $9,882,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $9,111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth $7,313,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.