Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 853,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAACU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,827,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $29,552,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAACU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

