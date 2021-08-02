Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veracyte by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,977,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,015,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

