37,453 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $133,157,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

