Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAVN opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

