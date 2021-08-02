Morgan Stanley Sells 215,096 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Masco were worth $50,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $4,727,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.71 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.