TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,635 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 288,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $52,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

