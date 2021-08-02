Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $6.69 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

