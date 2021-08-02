Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $542,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.