Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of WestRock worth $51,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in WestRock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

