Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/23/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $128.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $139,831,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

