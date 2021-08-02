Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of LBRT opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock worth $190,379,494. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

