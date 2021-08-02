Millennium Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Redfin worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 262.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Redfin by 20.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $341,621,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of RDFN opened at $58.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.61. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,464.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

