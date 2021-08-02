Millennium Management LLC Buys 129,783 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,783 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Personalis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Personalis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Personalis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $921.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNL. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.