Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

DGNU stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.