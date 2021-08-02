Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Shutterstock worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

NYSE SSTK opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,387 shares of company stock worth $13,716,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

