Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 65.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 79.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 95,082 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.