Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 97.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 117,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 70.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.