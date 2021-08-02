Matson, Inc. (MATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 2nd

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Matson has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Matson has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Matson stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. Matson has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts predict that Matson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,300,943.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,260,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

