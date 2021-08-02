Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

KE opened at $20.39 on Monday. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,948.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

