EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.