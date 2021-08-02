Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.51 Million in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

NLY stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.