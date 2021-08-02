Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3265 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86. Keppel has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.07.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

