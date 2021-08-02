Synalloy (SYNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.
Synalloy stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synalloy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Synalloy worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Synalloy Company Profile
Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.
