Synalloy (SYNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

Synalloy stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.77. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 36,744 shares of company stock worth $375,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synalloy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Synalloy worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

