Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 83,200 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 252.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 535.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATCO. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

