5,700 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $318,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,633 shares of company stock worth $985,320. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

