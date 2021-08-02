5,700 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordstrom stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $318,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,633 shares of company stock worth $985,320. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.