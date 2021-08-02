Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 557,042.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of The ODP worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in The ODP in the first quarter worth $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The ODP in the first quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The ODP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The ODP news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ODP opened at $47.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

