Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $84.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.