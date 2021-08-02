Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $114.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

