Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $428.31 on Monday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,469 shares of company stock valued at $115,990,800. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Roku by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

