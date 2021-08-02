AzurRx BioPharma’s (AZRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 267.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

