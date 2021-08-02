Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after acquiring an additional 349,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 296,699 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.11.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

