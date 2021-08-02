Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Head to Head Review

Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

2.3% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genesis Healthcare and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare -1.51% N/A -1.41% Diversicare Healthcare Services 1.66% -29.08% 2.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.01 -$58.96 million N/A N/A Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.72 million 0.05 $5.16 million N/A N/A

Diversicare Healthcare Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesis Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.