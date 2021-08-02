California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 405 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

PBH stock opened at $52.55 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

