California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 398 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Herman Miller worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 142,056 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.33. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

