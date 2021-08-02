Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

