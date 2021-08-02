Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $32,325,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veru by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 164,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU opened at $6.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.43 million, a P/E ratio of -228.92 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

VERU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

