BSClaunch Price Tops $0.15 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 51.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $291,725.32 and $541,897.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 343.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00138589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,523.92 or 0.99891621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.18 or 0.00844594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars.

