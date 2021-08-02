TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
