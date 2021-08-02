TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

