SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,415 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $29.23 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24.

