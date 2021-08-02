e-Money Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $170,735.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00138589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,523.92 or 0.99891621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.18 or 0.00844594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

