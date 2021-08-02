Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

