Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $6.84 on Monday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Get Doma alerts:

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.