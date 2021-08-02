HSBC Upgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Buy

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

