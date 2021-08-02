Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YGR. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

YGR opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$116.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.41. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

